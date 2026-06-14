Work as a team, strive for 'graft-free Karnataka': CM D K Shivakumar to officials

<p class="bodytext">Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday exhorted government officers to work as “Team Karnataka” and strive towards building a “corruption-free Karnataka,” stressing that people had high expectations from the government.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Addressing reporters after chairing a 7-hour review meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, chief executive officers of zilla panchayats, deputy conservators of forests and Cabinet colleagues, he said officials must function with discipline and integrity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“All government employees should be in office by 10 am and attendance will be monitored centrally. Officers must display phone numbers and addresses on official websites and in their offices for people’s convenience,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The CM said he had directed officers not to succumb to pressure from any quarter.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I have told them not to yield to pressure even from myself and not to do anything illegal. A helpline will be set up. Officers can directly contact me if they face undue pressure. We do not want a bad name for the government,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Stressing decentralised governance, Shivakumar said district incharge ministers and deputy commissioners should regularly visit taluks and hold Jan Sampark meetings to ensure citizens don’t need to travel to Bengaluru to get their work done. Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he urged officials to guide booth-level officers and political party representatives to ensure that no eligible voter loses voting rights. He directed officials to facilitate the issuance of residence certificates wherever required, stating removal from voter list would deprive the voters of guarantee benefits and all other government facilities. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The chief minister reiterated plans to establish a private employment exchange to connect youth with opportunities in private sector.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He asked village accountants, PDOs and revenue officials to create awareness against fraudulent investment and Ponzi schemes. To improve mobility and reduce migration pressures on cities, Shivakumar said the government was preparing a long-term plan to develop ring roads around every town in a phased manner. He directed police stations to form dedicated squads to tackle rowdy elements and cyber crime.</p>