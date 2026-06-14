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Homeindiakarnataka

Work as a team, strive for 'graft-free Karnataka': CM D K Shivakumar to officials

The CM said he had directed officers not to succumb to pressure from any quarter.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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