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Work on installation of crest gates at Tungabhadra Dam concludes in Hosapete

Major work having been concluded, miscellaneous things such as welding and painting needed to be completed, said Tungabhadra Board secretary B R K Reddy
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 23:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHosapeteTB dam

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