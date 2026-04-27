Work on installation of crest gates at Tungabhadra Dam concludes in Hosapete

<p>Hosapete: Work on the installation of new crest gates at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tungabhadra-dam">Tungabhadra Dam </a>was completed on Saturday thereby ensuring the reservoir’s ability to irrigate the 15 lakh acres of land in the region should the water level at the dam reach its maximum capacity this year. </p>.<p>Technical expert Kannayya Naidu who visited the dam on April 14 expressed satisfaction with the design and installation of the new crest gates. He had also exuded confidence of the work concluding before the end of April, and accordingly, work has been completed much ahead of time.</p>.<p>Major work having been concluded, miscellaneous things such as welding and painting needed to be completed, said Tungabhadra Board secretary B R K Reddy. “The chain links are slated to arrive in the second week of May. All in all, by the end of May, the reservoir will be ready to store water up to its maximum capacity,” Reddy said.</p>.26 of 33 crest gates installed at Tungabhadra Board dam, remaining to be fixed by month-end.<p>On the August 10, 2024, when the water level at the Tungabhadra dam rose to 1,633 feet, the crest gate number 19 was washed away by the sheer force of the gushing waters. Naidu was called in, and a stoplog gate installed to prevent further<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water"> loss of water</a>.</p>.<p>However, experts who were brought in to assess the condition of the 73-year-old dam called on the government to replace all the crest gates. However, new crest gates could not be installed ahead of the 2025 monsoon, and the reservoir’s storage capacity was restricted to 80tmcft as a consequence, compelling the authorities to release the excess water to the river. Work on the installation of new crest gates finally commenced on December 24, 2025.</p>