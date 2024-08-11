Work on Punjalkatte-Charmadi national highway in Dakshina Kannada restarts

Mangaluru: The long-pending Punjalkatte - Charmadi national highway work has finally restarted, said Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta on Sunday

The MP said follow-up meetings were held continuously for the last two-months to address the various concerns faced by people and find a feasible solution to the ongoing work of the highway.

"Now the work has begun under the back-to-back model of National Highway and has been entrusted to Mugrody Constructions from D P Jain," he said.

The MP visited the ongoing work of the highway at Kashibettu in Belthangady along with Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and department officials on Sunday.

The MP said that he will hold discussion on the highway works with Union Minister Nithin Gadkari on August 13. The contractor has been asked to make the stretch motorable in the next one month. Later, works will be taken up as per the timeline.

MLA Harish Poonja said that the completion of the road work will help in the promotion of tourism in the taluk.