Work on widening highway inside ESZ without Forest Dept nod triggers row

<p>Bengaluru: A row has erupted over work undertaken along a state highway in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) at Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary by the Shivamogga division of the Public Works Department (PWD) on a state highway in the eco sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary, with the Forest Department issuing orders to stop work while activists have demanded strict action for repeated violations.</p>.<p>Green Lives, a Shivamogga-based organisation, has been complaining to the Forest Department against unauthorised work in the ESZ of the sanctuary for the last few months. The issue took a turn after the organisation issued notice to the department under Section 55(c) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which empowers public to file a court case after giving notice of 60 days.</p>.<p>“The PWD has undertaken road widening, construction of retaining walls, excavation, slope cutting and structural works under the guise of ‘repairs and slope protection’. But till today no permission has been obtained,” the notice said, referring to ongoing work at Hulikal Ghat on SH-52 (Thirthahalli-Kundapur Road).</p>.Shrinking of Bannerghatta's Eco-Sensitive Zone fuelled wildlife conflicts, cut greenery: Report.<p>Kudremukh Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivarambabu M said the department has stopped the work. “We verified the information and took action to stop the work. The violation pertains to lack of necessary permission to take up the works in the ESZ. We have intimated the officials to take all the necessary clearances before proceeding with the work,” it said.</p>.<p>Forest officials said the works were taken up due to a landslide in the Hulikal Ghat necessitating emergency measures. “However, we have still directed the project proponent to get the clearance. The work is being taken up in a reserved forest and also ESZ. So, forest clearance and permission by the ESZ monitoring committee are necessary,” the official said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Segmentation of projects</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Green Lives questioned the segmentation of projects related to SH-52. “PWD appears to have deliberately segmented a single stretch into multiple projects (from chainage Kms.36 to kms.43.05 for around 7 kms length) to avoid statutory scrutiny. Administrative and financial sanctions were granted nearly a year earlier, indicating prior intent to proceed without wildlife and forest clearances unless challenged,” it said, pointing to a letter written to the Sagar DCF.</p>