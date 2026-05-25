Work to preserve manuscripts gains pace in Karnataka; archaeology department maps 2,13,730

<p>The Jnana Bhandar Bill 2026 passed in the budget session to preserve <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manuscripts">manuscripts</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has gained momentum with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/archaeology">archaeology</a> department mapping 2,13,730 manuscripts so far. The process will be completed soon. </p>.<p>The highest number of manuscripts have been found in Bengaluru urban district at 55,999, followed by Bagalkot with 48,700 manuscripts. Information on manuscripts from Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Koppal and other districts is yet to be made available.</p>.<p>Devaraj A, commissioner of archaeology department, told DH, “We are provided with enumerators from Karnataka Sanskrit University for 28 districts, Oriental Research Institute (Mysuru) for two districts and Karnataka Samskrutha Pratishtana for one district. It is an ongoing project, we aim to find more manuscripts. We will complete the exercise by end of May”. </p>.<p>The survey covers manuscripts (palm-leaf and paper). The enumerators visit places where they have information about availability and upload photos, details of manuscripts like language, age and location on an app called Jnana Bharatam.</p>.Karnataka maps 50,000 antiquities in a survey after 100 years.<p>Each district is allocated to four or five enumerators. The details of the custodians of the manuscripts are also uploaded on the app. </p>.<p>The enumerators usually visit museums, mutts, other religious spots and places of scholars, seeking manuscripts. Currently, Karnataka Sanskrit University has about 40,000 manuscripts. </p>.<p>Dr Vinayak Acharya, nodal officer, Karnataka Sanskrit University, said, “The training for enumerators on how to use the app and upload <br>manuscripts has been provided”. </p>.<p>On challenges in the exercise, Acharya said, “The summer has slowed down our process to some extent as enumerators in north Karnataka region find it really difficult to step out in the heat. The other issue is when the manuscripts are available with individuals, they tend to hold on to it without providing information,” the officer said. </p>.<p>“Though we try to explain to them that we will return it to them after scanning it, they refuse to part with it because of an emotional connect. In future, there are plans to preserve it in a different way, if the current format doesn’t work,” he added. </p>