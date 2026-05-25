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Homeindiakarnataka

Work to preserve manuscripts gains pace in Karnataka; archaeology department maps 2,13,730

The enumerators usually visit museums, mutts, other religious spots and places of scholars, seeking manuscripts. Currently, Karnataka Sanskrit University has about 40,000 manuscripts.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:03 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 23:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaManuscriptsArchaeology Department

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