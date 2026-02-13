Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Work together to develop district, enhance its prestige: New Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad tells officials

'Priority must be given to transparency and punctuality in administration'
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:26 IST
Karnataka NewsHubballiDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us