<p>Dharwad: Underlining that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad </a>district has a special place and identity in the fields of literature, music, and education, which have earned national recognition, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R has called upon all government employees to work together for the overall development of the district and to enhance its prestige through better achievements in all sectors.</p><p>"Priority must be given to transparency and punctuality in administration," she added.</p><p>Snehal, who took charge as the Deputy Commissioner, was speaking after holding a meeting with district-level officers of various departments on Thursday.</p><p>While performing government duties, personal reasons should not cause inconvenience to the public. Citizens' demands and problems should be heard at the field and taluk levels, and wherever possible, solutions should be provided at the same level. People should not be made to visit offices unnecessarily. The government has put in place systems to deliver several departmental schemes and programmes directly at people's doorstep, she said.</p><p>The State government has provided ample technological support to ensure that welfare schemes reach the public effectively and on time. However, officers must be cautious to ensure there is no unnecessary delay, apathy, or dereliction of duty while delivering government services. If such complaints are received, the district administration will take them seriously and initiate appropriate action, she warned.</p><p>She instructed everyone to understand their responsibilities and accountability and to perform their duties strictly as per rules.</p><p>Every department in the district must discharge its responsibilities properly. Services that are to be provided to the public within timelines prescribed by the government must be delivered without fail. Under no circumstances — whether due to personal reasons or office-level shortcomings — should the public be inconvenienced, she stressed.</p><p>In matters of urgent files or approvals, officers may come directly to her office and meet her at any time, Snehal said. Immediate access will be provided for urgent issues. Time has been set aside for public meetings from 3 pm to 5 pm, she added.</p>