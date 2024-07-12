Worker killed, four others injured in landslide in Karnataka mines

The injured have been carried to Bengaluru after providing preliminary treatment at the company hospital situated near the goldmines.

The relatives and labour leaders have staged a protest at the venue demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased worker.

The protesters said that they will not allow the post-mortem of the deceased worker until compensation is declared. This has created a tense situation at the venue.

Hutti Gold Mines Company Limited executive director, general manager and other officials have visited the venue of the tragedy and hospital to conduct inspection.