Worker killed, four others injured in landslide in Karnataka mines

Raichur: A 48-year-old labourer was killed and four other workers seriously injured as the earth in a mining trench, where they were engaged in digging, caved in at Hutti Gold Mines near here on Friday. The incident occurred at 3.30 am when these workers were on their night shift.
The deceased labourer, identified as Mounesh, died on the spot. The rescue team had to face a tough time removing his body as it was caught under the debris.
The injured have been carried to Bengaluru after providing preliminary treatment at the company hospital situated near the goldmines.
The relatives and labour leaders have staged a protest at the venue demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased worker.
The protesters said that they will not allow the post-mortem of the deceased worker until compensation is declared. This has created a tense situation at the venue.
Hutti Gold Mines Company Limited executive director, general manager and other officials have visited the venue of the tragedy and hospital to conduct inspection.
Published 12 July 2024, 05:31 IST