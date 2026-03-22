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Worker welfare faces safety gaps: 'Preventing fund pilferage', says Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad explains the measures the government has taken for the welfare of construction labourers.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 19:11 IST
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