<p>In conversation with DH’s <strong>Pavan Kumar H</strong>, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad explains the measures the government has taken for the welfare of construction labourers while acknowledging the need for more effective enforcement of worker safety guidelines. Excerpts: </p>.<p><strong>The Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has substantial funds, but utilisation has been low. Is the money being diverted for other purposes? </strong></p>.<p>The Welfare Board holds around Rs 8,000 crore in its account. Funds can only be spent according to the guidelines. Every year, the accounts undergo third-party audits. There is no provision to use these funds for anything other than the welfare of construction labourers. Our government has introduced additional provisions to ensure that a large number of beneficiaries can benefit from these funds.</p>.<p><strong>Why are a large number of construction workers, particularly migrants, still unregistered?</strong></p>.<p>When I took charge of the department in 2023, there were nearly 58 lakh registered construction labourers in the state. We have weeded out nearly 25 lakh fake cardholders and are preventing fund pilferage.</p>.<p>Karnataka is the first state to introduce mobile medical clinics for construction labourers. Each district has three to four such vehicles that visit construction sites to provide preventive treatment to labourers, regardless of their registration status. For unregistered workers, officials collect their details and enroll them into the system.</p>