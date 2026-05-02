<p>Bengaluru: Accusing the Union government of being “anti-labour” and “pro-corporate,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that workers are the architects of the country’s social and economic progress.</p>.<p>“Basavanna had said that work is worship. All labourers should be equally respected. Workers are essential for the social and educational progress of the country.” Siddaramaiah was speaking during the International Labour Day event organised at the KPCC office.</p>.<p>“Our government is always pro-workers and we respect them. The state government has provided many facilities to the workers. If a worker dies at work, the compensation amount given to them has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. In cases of natural death, Rs 75,000 was being given and that has been increased to one-and-a-half lakh.”</p>.Karnataka secretariat staff body opposes move to abolish KSAT.<p>The chief minister recollected the historic Hay market protest in Chicago on May 4, 1886, where workers protested for 8-hour workday right.</p>.<p>“In 1886, the unions in Chicago fought for eight hours of work, eight hours of sleep and eight hours of entertainment. Prior to this, workers had to work for 14-18 hours. This day of labourers’ struggle is observed as the international workers day across the world,” Siddaramaiah added.</p>