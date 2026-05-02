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Workers are architects of country’s socio-economic progress, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was speaking during the International Labour Day event organised at the KPCC office.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:22 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiah

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