Workers hope H D Kumaraswamy shows iron will to revive Bhadravathi’s steel plant

VISP public relations officer L Praveen Kumar told DH, “We hope SAIL will grow under the leadership of Kumaraswamy. Presently, we are getting semi-finished products from other plants of SAIL and our staff are turning out finished products. Earlier, we were getting raw material for the production of steel products. After mining was stopped at Kemmannugundi in Chikkamagaluru district, we faced shortage of raw material.”