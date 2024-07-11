World population day: Men do not opt for family planning surgery in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Madikeri: Apart from giving birth to children and rearing them, women are also bequeathed with the responsibility of getting family planning surgery done, the figures say.

This year, 1,533 women have undergone family planning (tubectomy) surgery in Kodagu district, since April.

However, not a single man has opted for vasectomy in the current year so far. While 16 married men have gotten the family planning operation done during the last year.

Since 2020, the number of men who have undergone the surgery has not crossed double digit.

The experts say compared to women, it is easy to operate on men for family planning surgery. It is done in a painless way and without having any side-effects. There will be no physical or mental weakness. The sexual relationship with the partner even after the vasectomy would be normal, the doctors say.