World record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bommasandra

Bengaluru: By making a 123-foot-long dosa, MTR, in collaboration with Lorman Kitchen Equipments, created the world record for the longest dosa on Saturday. The previous record was held at around 54 feet, set in 2014.

Cooked at the company’s food factory in Bommasandra, using the MTR mix, the making of the dosa celebrated 100 years of MTR. It was a collaborative effort of more than 75 chefs working simultaneously. “We had more than 110 trials before having a successful run at making it”, Chef Regi Mathew, consultant chef- Centre of Excellence, MTR, told DH.

The process of cooking was similar yet different from a regular dosa. Initially, the 123-foot tawa was set to a particular temperature, constantly monitored by infrared thermometers, followed by spreading the dosa batter using a batter hopper, which evenly spread the batter.

With everything happening on a cue, it was finally rolled using a long line of connected slicers, and crispy dosa with no breaks was ready, followed by a deafening victorious cheer.