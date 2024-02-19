World's first irregular conflict series board game features Vijayanagara Empire

Bengaluru: It is that time of the year when Karnataka goes all out to celebrate Vijayanagara Empire (Hampi Utsav 2024 was held between February 2 and 5). But this year's biggest tribute to the medieval Hindu empire, which at its peak and ruled most of the south, stretching its boundaries to Odisha and Maharashtra even, comes from the far-off America.

A mathematics professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison, Saverio E Spagnolie, has designed a board game based on the early strategic growth of the empire, along with three other designers – Mathieu Johnson, Cory Graham and Aman Matthews – and developer Joe Dewhurst.