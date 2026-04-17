Worried about narrative on Congress actions, says PWD minister Jarkiholi

<p>Bengaluru: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday expressed concerns that the Congress would be seen as “going after” Muslims after Valmiki (ST) leaders.</p>.<p>He said he will speak to Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar about this.</p>.Satish Jarkiholi dismisses talk of 'November revolution' .<p>“The message shouldn’t go that it was Valmikis first and now Muslims,” <br />Jarkiholi, a Valmiki community leader, said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Recent actions</p>.<p>He was referring to recent actions against MLCs Naseer Hussain and Abdul Jabbar as well as the sacking of KN Rajanna (a Valmiki) last year.</p>