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Worried about narrative on Congress actions, says PWD minister Jarkiholi

“The message shouldn’t go that it was Valmikis first and now Muslims,” Jarkiholi, a Valmiki community leader, said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:13 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:13 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

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