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Homeindiakarnataka

'Would've loved to see at least one woman': Congress veteran Margaret Alva flags disparity in D K Shivakumar Cabinet

The Congress did not pick a woman in the first round of Cabinet formation.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:34 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsMargaret Alva

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