'Would've loved to see at least one woman': Congress veteran Margaret Alva flags disparity in D K Shivakumar Cabinet

<p>D K Shivakumar took <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnatakas-new-ministry-knowall-about-ministers-in-d-k-shivakumars-13-member-cabinet-know-your-ministers-4026829">oath as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday along with 13 Minister</a>. The new Cabinet's composition is being seen as a balancing act to accommodate different castes and communities and Congress factions. There is, however, no woman in the new Cabinet.</p><p>Congress veteran and former Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/margaret-alva">Margaret Alva</a> highlighted this omission in a post on X. </p><p>Expressing her disappointment, Alva said she would have loved to see at least one woman Minister.</p>.Karnataka: Siddaramaiah loyalists dominate new Cabinet.<p>"Congratulations to D K Shivakumar Ji on being sworn in as Karnataka CM. I wish him & his team success. I would have loved to have seen at least ONE Congress woman in the new Karnataka Cabinet that was sworn in. Deeply disappointed that there isn't," Alva said in the post.</p>.<p>The Congress has four women MLAs — Laxmi Hebbalkar, Roopkala Shashidhar, Nayana Motamma and Kaneez Fatima — and three women MLCs Balkees Bano, Arathi Krishna and Umashree.</p><p>The Congress failed to pick a single woman Minister in the first round of Cabinet formation, though Roopkala, KGF MLA, was said to be a probable, and Laxmi Hebbalkar had lobbied hard in Delhi seeking berths for at least four women.</p><p>The 34-member Cabinet has 20 more berths to be filled. The vacancies are expected to be filled in the weeks to come. </p><p>The Siddaramaiah Cabinet had only one woman Minister — Laxmi Hebbalkar who served as Minister for Women and Child Development.</p>