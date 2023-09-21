X Corp plea on blocking orders: Karnataka HC asks Centre to respond on suggestion for fresh consideration

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday indicated that it may send back the matter relating to blocking orders issued against X Corp (formerly Twitter Inc) if the central government is willing to reconsider. A division bench comprising Justices G Narendar and Vijayakumar A Patil observed this after the counsel for appellant X Corp stated it would continue to keep the content blocked if the union government considers the entire matter and passes the order.
At the hearing, the counsel for the multi-blogger platform submitted that until the union government passes an order they will keep the content blocked.
The bench orally said that the Secretary of the concerned department can make a decision and that it would be an in-house decision and also will not attract any unnecessary publicity. The bench adjourned the hearing to September 27 and asked the central government advocate to inform the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of his opinion on the submission made by the appellant’s counsel.
The bench was hearing the writ appeal filed by X Corp, formerly Twitter, challenging the order and the cost of Rs 50 lakh, imposed by the single judge. Before the single judge, X Corp had challenged a series of blocking orders issued by the union government between February 2, 2021, and February 28, 2022.
In its appeal, X Corp stated that the single bench had erroneously held that section 69A (1) of the Information Technology Act does not require blocking orders to contain reasons in writing.
The company further contended that the failure on the part of the union government to comply with Rule 14 of the Blocking Rules had been ignored by the single bench.
On August 10, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed a conditional interim order of stay directing appellant X Corp to deposit Rs 25 lakh, which is 50 per cent of the cost imposed by the single bench.