<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Health and Family Welfare and nonprofit organisation Restoring Vision on Friday announced a new partnership to provide free vision screening and reading glasses to citizens aged 40 years and above through Karnataka’s Ayushman Arogya Mandir Sub Centres (AAM-SC). </p>.<p>The first phase of the initiative will be launched in the Yadgiri district, where one lakh near glasses will be provided free of charge. </p>.<p>These will be distributed across 216 government health facilities across Yadgir’s six taluks, including hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, and AAM sub-centres. The programme targets an estimated 328,795 residents aged 40 and above across the district. </p>.'Gruha Arogya' in urban areas: Mysuru DHO stresses on completing door-to-door survey.<p>Presbyopia, the gradual, age-related loss of the ability to focus on nearby objects, is one of the leading causes of vision impairment worldwide. In Yadgir district alone, approximately 28% of the population is estimated to be affected, according to the department’s <br>data. </p>.<p><strong>Implementation</strong></p>.<p>The programme will be implemented in partnership with iDrishti, a Bengaluru-based social impact eye hospital network. iDrishti will manage training of Community Health Officers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, supply distribution and restocking, and technology integration with the government of Karnataka’s Spectacle app, said a press release. </p>