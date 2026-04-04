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Yadgir citizens to get free vision screening and reading glasses

The first phase of the initiative will be launched in the Yadgiri district, where one lakh near glasses will be provided free of charge.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 22:48 IST
India NewsKarnatakaAyushman Bharat-Arogya Karnatakascreening

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