Yaduveer entering poll fray will help BJP in 5-6 seats: BSY

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the candidature of Yaduveer Wadiyar, scion of the Mysuru royal family, would help the saffron party in 5-6 neighbouring seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Yediyurappa was speaking after Yaduveer met him at his Dollar’s Colony residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.
“Yaduveer’s candidature in Lok Sabha polls will help the party in 5-6 neighboring constituencies too. Even he had agreed to tour in the neighbouring constituencies. Yaduveer joining the party has increased the party strength,” said Yediyurappa. On denial of ticket to Pratap Simha, Yediyurappa said, everyone has been convinced and they would take part in the campaign.
Yaduveer refused to react to the comments passed by current MP of Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Pratap Simha. He said it is an opportunity for him to serve the people of Mysuru and Kodagu.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to the state BJP office in Bengaluru and after meeting BJP veteran Yediyurappa on Thursday, Yaduveer said, “After entering public life, we need to live with the public. I am with the people of Mysuru for the last nine years and they treat me like their brother.”
“Pratap Simha had served two terms as MP and laid a good base and his support will be very helpful. I will be in touch with him and he will also extend his support,” the BJP candidate added.
“Being in power will help more in undertaking good works,” Yaduveer said.
(Published 14 March 2024, 23:17 IST)