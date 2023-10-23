Yaduveer performs Ayudha Puja at Mysuru Palace

Yaduveer also performed puja to palace elephants, horses and cows.

The vehicles used by the erstwhile royal family also assembled on the premises and pujas offered.

Yaduveer will take part in Vijaya yatre on Tuesday, the Vijayadashami day and also perform puja to Banni tree.

The Vijayadashami celebrations, that include Jamboo Savari, procession of tableaux and folk troupes, will be taken out from Mysuru Palace premises on Tuesday afternoon. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will offer floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the golden howdah, the finale of Nada Habba Dasara 2023.