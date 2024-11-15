Yaduveer visits Dubare Haadi, addresses key tribal issues

<p>Kushalnagar: Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Friday visited Dubare Haadi and listened to the grievances of the tribal community. He also assured them of doing the needful.</p><p>He addressed the issues faced by the tribals residing in Dubare, who are deprived of basic amenities. Tribal leader R K Chandru expressed concerns that government facilities are not reaching the needy and eligible tribals.</p><p>Daily wage workers at the elephant camp, J T Eera, Vijay, Mani, Shivu, and Raja, also shared their problems with the MP.</p><p>Yaduveer promised to provide them with necessary basic amenities in Dubare. He also assured that the efforts will be made to secure essential facilities with the support of both Central and state governments funds.</p><p>Villagers requested emphasis on constructing a suspension bridge across the Cauvery River.</p><p>Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer Ratan Kumar welcomed the MP and facilitated his crossing of the Cauvery River to the camp via a mechanized boat. Later, Yaduveer fed sweets and jaggery to the elephants.</p><p>Later, MP Yaduveer also inspected the dilapidated Veerabhadraswamy Temple in the village. The temple committee submitted a request for necessary support for its renovation. Wadiyar promised the required cooperation for the temple's restoration.</p><p>District BJP President Ravi Kalappa was present among others.</p><p>Upon arrival at Dubare, Wadiyar was welcomed by women with an ‘aarti’ at the entrance.</p>