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Yana caves are now Geoheritage Site of National Importance

Yana rocks, nestled in the Western Ghats, represent a remarkable example of landscape evolution shaped by tectonics, weathering and karst processes.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:45 IST
KarnatakaUttara Kannada

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