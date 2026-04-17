Yana caves are now Geoheritage Site of National Importance

<p>Bengaluru: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared Yana caves in Uttara Kannada as a Geoheritage Site of National Importance on the occasion of 176th GSI Foundation Day. </p>.<p>Yana rocks, nestled in the Western Ghats, represent a remarkable example of landscape evolution shaped by tectonics, weathering and karst processes. The striking rock masses were formed approximately 2,700 million years ago (Ma) and are composed of Precambrian dolomitic limestone.</p>.Lakkundi and beyond: Karnataka's heritage beneath beckons.<p>The area hosts 61 distinct karst landforms of which Bhairaveshwara Shikhara (-120 m) and Mohini Shikhara (-90 m) are the most dominant peaks. These two famous paired massive black monoliths are also linked with mythological narratives and well-known for pilgrimage, the order read.</p>