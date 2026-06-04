Former CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the only minister from Mysuru region

<p>Mysuru: With D K Shivakumar taking oath as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, Dr Yathindra, son of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, is the only leader for the whole of Mysuru region, including Kodagu district, who has been inducted as a minister.</p>.<p>Although the names of N Chaluvarayaswamy and K M Shivalingegowda, both prominent leaders representing Mandya and Hassan districts respectively were doing the rounds till Tuesday, their names were not there in the first batch of ministers.</p>.Central Karnataka misses Cabinet berth, expansion likely soon.<p>There was speculation that Yathindra would become deputy chief minister. However, Yathindra himself had denied this recently and said that he was confident of being in the Cabinet.</p>.<p>It may be recalled that Yathindra had vacated his Varuna Assembly seat in 2023, to make way for his father to contest the assembly polls. Siddaramaiah won the polls and became the CM for a second time. In return for his sacrifice, Yathindra was rewarded with an MLC post. Now, as Siddaramaiah steps down to make way for Shivakumar, Yathindra has been elevated as Cabinet minister.</p>.<p>Even though the elevation of Yathindra has been celebrated in Mysuru region, a section of party workers are disappointed as none of the MLAs from Mysuru district could become on Wednesday.</p>.11 ministers of Siddaramaiah govt inducted into Karnataka CM Shivakumar's diverse Cabinet.<p>There were great hopes among the Dalit community that T Narasipur MLA and a close confidante of Siddaramaiah, H C Mahadevappa would be considered for a deputy chief minister’s post. His another confidante Periyapatna MLA K Venkatesh has also been left out. Both were ministers in the previous cabinet. Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait himself had cited that he is also a strong aspirant.</p>.<p><strong>Mandya awaits representation</strong></p>.<p>In Mandya, the Congress workers and political pundits were confident that Chaluvarayaswamy would be retained, who shares a close bond with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. His name was also doing the rounds in a number of lists that were being circulated on social media till Tuesday. However, he has not found a place in the first list.</p>.From Sathanur to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey.<p>Apart from Chaluvarayaswamy, the Congress workers were demanding ministership for Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy. The Congress workers are confident that their names would be included in the next list of ministers.</p>.<p>The wait for Arsikere MLA Shivalingegowda continues. He is the only Congress MLA in Hassan district. Shivalingegowda quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress, with the only intention of becoming minister and was also promised by the party during the election. </p>.<p><strong>Supporters back Puttarangashetty</strong></p>.<p>No MLA from Chamarajanagar has been considered in the first list of ministers. The district did not get a representation in the Siddaramaiah-led government in 2023 also. Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty and Kollegal MLA A R Krishnamurthy were strong contenders. The supporters of Puttarangashetty are still confident that he would get into the Cabinet, as he is the only MLA representing the Uppara community.</p>