Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Former CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the only minister from Mysuru region

There was speculation that Yathindra would become deputy chief minister. However, Yathindra himself had denied this recently and said that he was confident of being in the Cabinet
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 20:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 20:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCabinetYathindra Siddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us