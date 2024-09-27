Yatnal sees an opportunity to consolidate Hindu votes

Noorul Hassan Hombal Bengaluru, DHNS
Bengaluru: With demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah growing shriller over the setback in MUDA case, a section of the BJP leadership in the state is sensing an opportunity to consolidate its voter base across sections of the Hindu community, by uniting Brahmins, Lingayats, the backward classes and Dalits.
Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who attended a meeting of the disgruntled BJP leaders at former minister Kumar Bangarappa’s residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, outlined his plans to bring the entire Hindu community under a single umbrella.
“He (Siddaramaiah) will be forced to quit, and he’ll be the Congress party’s last CM,” said Yatnal, adding that the void that would be left in the wake of Siddaramaiah’s exit from the CM’s office presented the “loyal” BJP leaders with a chance to consolidate all Hindu votes.
“We can then leave the Congress with just Muslims, so the party doesn’t make another comeback. We can put an end to the Congress party’s politics of appeasement,” said Yatnal, who dismissed reports of supporting expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s attempts to form the Rayanna-Chennamma Brigade, which is aimed at securing the Lingayat and Kuruba voter base. However, Yatnal did point out that Eshwarappa, a staunch Hindutva leader, would agree with the plan to secure the loyalty of the Hindu community, en masse. “We haven’t thought of any name for the forum yet, but will soon come out with one,” he added.
In a veiled reference to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Yatnal said that efforts were being made within the Congress party to undermine Siddaramaiah. “A very, very influential leader is behind all this. BJP could not have got its hands on so many incriminating documents against the CM. This influential leader handed over these documents landing Siddaramaiah on a sticky wicket,” said the dissident BJP MLA.
Former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi, Aravind Limbavali and G M Siddeshwara were among those who converged at Kumar Bangarappa’s residence for what Yatnal called a casual meeting.
“We discussed the current political situation in the state. After the meeting with the RSS, we have met at Eshwarappa’s residence, and today at Kumar Bangarappa’s house to discuss how we can strengthen the party in the state,” said Yatnal.
On not participating in the BJP’s demonstration at the Vidhana Soudha, Yatnal said that he had always participated in protests that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka announced in the House. “I have never complained about Ashoka, and I have always stood by him, and added my voice to his, while exposing the Congress on the floor of the House,” said Yatnal.
