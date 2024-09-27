Yatnal sees an opportunity to consolidate Hindu votes

“We can then leave the Congress with just Muslims, so the party doesn’t make another comeback. We can put an end to the Congress party’s politics of appeasement,” said Yatnal, who dismissed reports of supporting expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s attempts to form the Rayanna-Chennamma Brigade, which is aimed at securing the Lingayat and Kuruba voter base. However, Yatnal did point out that Eshwarappa, a staunch Hindutva leader, would agree with the plan to secure the loyalty of the Hindu community, en masse. “We haven’t thought of any name for the forum yet, but will soon come out with one,” he added.