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Yatnal will return to BJP soon, says Karnataka BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi

“We are making efforts to get Yatnal back since the day he was expelled," said Jarkiholi.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:06 IST
Karnataka NewsRamesh JarkiholiBasangouda Patil Yatnal

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