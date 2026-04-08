<p>Athani (Belagavi district): BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has termed the campaigning by expelled party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for the party’s candidate Veeranna Charantimath in the byelection for Bagalkot constituency a good sign.</p>.<p>“We hope to get him back to the party. But we will not allow the re-entry of MLA Laxman Savadi to BJP, though his supporters are making such noises,” he told reporters.</p>.<p>“We are making efforts to get Yatnal back since the day he was expelled. It’s a good sign as he has been campaigning for the party’s candidate. The stage has been set for his return. We hope he will be back soon. Yatnal’s return will strengthen Hindu support for BJP,” he said. </p>.In jibe at HM, D K Suresh reiterates he wants to see brother Sivakumar as Karnataka CM.<p>He said, “We will not allow Savadi to return to BJP, though his supporters are creating such an environment. If he tries to do so, we will play his speeches on LED screens across Athani and remarks he made against BJP leaders while quitting”. Jarkiholi said he opposed Savadi’s re-entry into the party. </p>