Year-long celebrations of golden jubilee of Keshavananda Bharati judgment

The golden jubilee celebrations of Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in Keshavananda Bharati versus State of Kerala case, popularly known as ‘Keshavananda Bharati Judgement’, will be held at Edaneeru Mutt in Kasaragod on Saturday.
Organising committee general secretary and advocate K R Acharya told mediapersons here that Supreme Court judge Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti will inaugurate the year-long celebrations. Advocate M Narayana Bhat will preside over the inaugural programme scheduled to be held at 9.30 am.
Kerala High Court Judge Justice N Nagaresh will deliver the keynote address. Edaneeru Mutt Pontiff Sachidananda Bharathi Swami will grace the occasion.
A seminar on ‘Impact of Keshavananda Bharati Judgement’ will be held at 11 am. Karnataka High Court senior advocate and former advocate general of Karnataka Uday Holla and Kerala High Court advocate and former director of general prosecutions, Kerala, Asaf Ali will be the resource persons.
The case
The case is also known as the Fundamental Rights Case. The 13-judge bench concluded with a 7-6 majority that the Constitution’s ‘basic structure’ is unchallengeable and cannot be altered by Parliament in 1973. The Legislature may change any provision of the Constitution as long as it does not alter or revise “the core structure or essential elements of the Constitution.”
This was the intrinsic and inferred constraint on Parliament’s ability to amend the Constitution.