Year-long fete to mark 50 years of state’s renaming as Karnataka

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, on Wednesday, said that the government would organise year-long celebrations based on the theme - ‘Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada’ - as part of the golden jubilee of the Mysore state being renamed as Karnataka in 1973.

After his meeting with writers, cultural activists, theatre personalities and artistes here, Tangadagi said that as part of the celebrations, the government had decided to instal a 30-foot bronze statue of Nadadevate Bhuvaneshwari on the Ravindra Kalakshetra premises, Bengaluru, along with a theme park at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.