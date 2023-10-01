Yeddiyurappa welcomes veteran Congress leader's claim Veerashaiva Lingayats got raw deal in Karnataka

Responding to a question on whether there should be a Lingayat CM, he said, 'Earlier Lingappa (Nijalingappa) and Veerendra Patil were there (as CMs). During their tenure, we ran the administration, they had kept us good. Now our people have become helpless.' Further stating that the community need not settle for the post of a Deputy Chief Minister post, he responded to a question saying, 'Who wants a DCM post...if possible become CM or else leave it.' Shivashankarappa's statement, despite the fact that his son S S Mallikarjun is part of the government as a minister, has caused embarrassment to the ruling Congress party.