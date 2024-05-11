Yeddyurappa assures JD(S) alliance intact after sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna cause uproar

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa said that allegations of sexual abuse against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna will not have any impact on BJP-JD(S) alliance in the State.

"It would be continued even for legislative council elections. It has already been decided to give two seats to JD(S) and keep four seats for BJP for Lok Sabha elections. The candidates would be announced soon by BJP national President J P Nadda," he said while speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday.

Yeddyurappa also said, "the case of Prajwal Revanna should be handed over to CBI for transparent investigation as per the opinions of several people."

He added, "BJP will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats including 24 to 25 seats in the State. In Lok Sabha polls, people look at the PM candidate. Since the Congress doesn't have a candidate of that calibre to become Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will become PM again."

Yeddyurappa also said that the State has faced severe drought and the lakes have become dry, so the State Government should waive off farm loans and support farmers to prepare their land for sowing.