Yediyurappa says no factions or groupism in BJP, predicts victory in all 28 LS seats in Karnataka

Belagavi: Former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa said that there were no factions or groups in BJP. BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
BJP leaders and workers from Belgaum parliamentary constituency have accepted former chief minister Jagdish Shettar as their candidate and differences have been put to rest, he assured.
Yeddiyurappa told reporters here on Tuesday that there was a huge wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the state. " We have got a good response from the people".
Party workers want Modi to campaign in this part of the state and the state BJP is making efforts to organize his rally here, the senior party leader said.
"Shettar had over five year tenure as MLC but we brought him back to BJP and have named him as candidate. We have held meetings with the party leaders here. All will work for his victory," Yediyurappa stated.
BJP candidates Shettar from Belgaum and Annasaheb Jolle from Chikkodi will win with record margins. Questions of Shettar being outsider do not arise now, the saffron party veteran said.
Yeddiyurappa also said he will also campaign in all assembly segments coming under Belgaum and Chikkodi parliamentary constituencies.
On being asked about BJP's Mangala Angadi being denied candidature from Belgaum, Yediyurappa said the BJP government has implemented many programmes for welfare of women and women voters will stand by party.
(Published 26 March 2024, 20:39 IST)