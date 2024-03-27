Yediyurappa says no factions or groupism in BJP, predicts victory in all 28 LS seats in Karnataka

Belagavi: Former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa said that there were no factions or groups in BJP. BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders and workers from Belgaum parliamentary constituency have accepted former chief minister Jagdish Shettar as their candidate and differences have been put to rest, he assured.

Yeddiyurappa told reporters here on Tuesday that there was a huge wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the state. " We have got a good response from the people".