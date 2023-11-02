Yediyurappa says will put pressure on BJP high command to appoint oppn leader, state chief

Referring to the visits of Congress National General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala to the state, he said, 'The state government has become an ATM for the Congress. To fix collection targets, they are visiting the state.'

'To put a brake to the deputy chief minister's irksome ways, dinner meetings have begun within the ruling dispensation,' he said pointing at the dinner meetings attended by Siddaramaiah along with a couple of ministers at Home Minister G Parameshwara's residence, which had led to a lot of speculations about a possible reshuffle in leadership positions.