Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Yediyurappa's announcement on Assembly election candidates irks party leaders

'It seems that Yediyurappa has the intention of leaving the party and floating a regional party.'
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 13:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 13:43 IST
BJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBS Yediyurappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us