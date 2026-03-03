<p>Davanagere: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa's recent announcement of names of possible candidates for several constituencies in the district for the next assembly elections in Honnali, has come under severe criticism by his own party leaders. They have demanded that he immediately withdraw the statement.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Tuesday, BJP former district general secretary Shantaraj Patil said, "Yediyurappa not only announced the names of possible candidates for the next assembly polls but also asked people to elect them and help MP Renukacharya to become the minister. We did not expect Yediyurappa to make a statement that would violate the party's protocol."</p>.'BJP will come to power on its own': B S Yediyurappa as party sounds Karnataka poll bugle.<p>He further stated that BJP is different from other parties. "There is a protocol for selecting a candidate for a constituency. The Central Parliamentary Board selects the candidate. The appeal he made suddenly asking voters to elect particular persons in seven constituencies in the district is not right. It seems that Yediyurappa has the intention of leaving the party and floating a regional party," he complained.</p><p>He also charged that dissidence in the party is brewing in every district after B Y Vijayendra became head of state BJP unit. Harihar MLA BP Harish and former Union minister GM Siddeshwara were not invited to the programme recently organised in Honnali on VB—G RAM G) Act, 2025. He accused Vijayendra of weakening the party by joining forces with those who create factions.</p><p>Stating that Yediyurappa is a tall leader in the party, he said, "I have immense respect for him for bringing the BJP to power in the state. But I don't stand by the speech he made in Honnali recently. Yediyurappa should not try to dampen the enthusiasm of the party worker."</p><p>BJP leaders Anaberu Jeevanmurthy, MR Mahesh, Manja Naik, Devendrappa, Shyam were present.</p><p>Meanwhile, former MLA H P Rajesh said, "I am working under the BJP's principles and ideology. I am seeking a ticket from Jagalur constituency in the upcoming elections. I will not go to any other party."</p><p>Tumcos Channagiri President Shivakumar H S said, "Allow everyone to work in the party. Give tickets to those who have the potential to win the election. It is not right to announce candidates all of a sudden."</p><p><strong>Meeting at GMIT Guest House on March 5</strong></p><p>Shantaraju said that a meeting of party leaders and workers, upset with Yediyurappa's statement announcing the names of potential candidates for the assembly constituencies, will be held at GMIT Guest House on March 5.</p><p>"Former Union minister GM Siddeshwara and Harihar MLA BP Harish have been invited for the meeting. More than a hundred leaders and more than a thousand workers from the district will be present. We will share the minutes of the meeting with the party's state and national leaders," he said.</p>