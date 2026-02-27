Yediyurappa's immense contribution in building BJP's base in south India, says Pralhad Joshi

<p>Shikaripur: Hailing former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-s-yediyurappa">B S Yediyurappa</a> at his 84th birthday celebrations in the town on Friday, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi stated that Yediyurappa was the one who built the party by riding a bicycle. If BJP has emerged as the largest party in the country today, his contribution in South India is significant.</p><p>Joshi said Yediyurappa strengthened BJP as an alternative party to the Congress in South India. Joshi recalled Yediyurappa’s participation during the struggle related to Idgah Maidan issue in Hubballi and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.</p>.'BJP will come to power on its own': B S Yediyurappa as party sounds Karnataka poll bugle.<p>Recalling the past, Joshi said "there were differences over the issuance of ticket during Lok Sabha polls between me and Yediyurappa. I was doubtful whether he would come to campaign for me in the elections or not. However, Yediyurappa, who called and came to Hubballi, campaigned for me and helped me to win Lok Sabha seat in Dharwad. This is proof that Yediyurappa, a fighter, has a short temper but not a long hater,’ he said.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa reiterated that he would tour the state with the sole aim of bringing the BJP back to power.</p><p>"I am someone who believes in the mantra that words should not become deeds; rather, deeds should become words. For that, it is necessary to work hard and work hard," he said.</p><p>"I have sincerely tried for the welfare of the oppressed classes. I have worked beyond my capacity to develop the state’s irrigation projects so that farmers become self-reliant," he said.</p>.BJP will fight polls alongside JD(S): Yediyurappa .<p>"I will work hard to take up development work in the entire state like Shikaripur and Shivamogga and to get rid of this corrupt system and give the people of the country a peaceful life," he said.</p><p>Shikaripur MLA and State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, MP B Y Raghavendra, Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, MLAs SN Channabasappa, S Manju, Shailendra Beldale, Siddu Patil, MLCs Dhananjaya Sarji, CT Ravi, MP PC Mohan, former ministers Hartal Halappa, B Sriramulu, BC Patil, former MLAs KB Ashok Naik, Rupali Naik, former MLC S Rudre Gouda were present.</p>