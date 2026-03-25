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Yet another development work threatens hornbill conservation reserve in Dandeli

This time, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation department has dug nearly six-foot-deep trenches over a one-kilometre stretch inside the hornbill conservation reserve.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaForest

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