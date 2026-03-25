<p>Hubballi: Earth-moving machines have once again disturbed the critical hornbill habitat—the timber depot—in Dandeli, Uttara Kannada district.</p><p>This time, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation department has dug nearly six-foot-deep trenches over a one-kilometre stretch inside the hornbill conservation reserve, a protected site, to lay drinking water pipelines between Dandeli and Alnavar. The project has received Stage-1 forest clearance.</p>.Maharashtra: Forest dept urges tourists to avoid strong perfumes, loud noises to prevent bee attacks in Ajanta Caves.<p>While officials claimed that the work was stopped last Wednesday (March 18), sources told DH that pipeline laying and excavation continued on March 25. The digging was taking place right in front of the offices of the Kali Tiger Reserve field director and other senior officials.</p><p>The timber depot is considered a hotspot for the avian world, as its numerous fruit trees support not only the four hornbill species found in South India but also owls, migratory birds, raptors, and other frugivorous birds.</p><p>Wildlife activist Rahul Bavaji said the timber depot forms the core of the hornbill conservation reserve.</p><p>“Hundreds of hornbills, including the endangered Great Indian Hornbill, feed on the fig trees here. The use of machinery for development work is prohibited due to its protected status. Yet, earth-moving equipment has been deployed to excavate land near fruit trees and in front of the department’s office,” he said, adding that this reflects poorly on the forest department’s conservation efforts.</p><p>This is not the first instance of development activity in the 124-acre notified conservation area, where hornbills and other birds are frequently seen nesting, feeding, and mud-bathing. In February 2025, officials asphalted roads to facilitate smoother movement of timber lorries.</p><p>Haliyal Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashantkumar K C said Dandeli town had been de-notified as a protected area due to high human density. “As soon as we came to know about the digging inside the timber yard, we stopped it,” he said.</p><p>However, activists have questioned the forest department’s logic in de-notifying such a critical habitat.</p><p>“If the timber depot is not a notified protected area, why is the department preparing hornbill conservation plans and organising a hornbill festival there? The department receives lakhs of rupees to conserve this area, yet it is being developed like an urban layout,” said another activist.</p>