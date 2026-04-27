'You are a Mad Max': Karnataka minister lambasts US President over 'hellhole' remark, flips off Trump

<p>Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad launched a scathing attack on US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Sunday and lambasted him for insulting India and calling it a 'hellhole'. </p><p>While addressing the reporters, Lad displayed his middle finger to Trump and stated that he has insulted Prime Minister Modi. </p><p>"Mr Trump, the President of America, has insulted our country many times. Apart from that, he has also insulted our PM, and of late he has called India a ‘hellhole’. Mr Trump, you are a ‘Mad Max’,” Lad said.</p>.'It might reduce the random bakwaas': Iran defends India after Trump's 'hellhole' remark repost.<p>“I know you are the President of America, but that does not mean you can say whatever you want about my country. I strongly condemn this. I can show a middle finger also,” he said.</p>.<p>Trump has reposted a controversial letter on his platform, Truth Social, that refers to countries such as India and China as “hellholes” while arguing against birthright citizenship in the United States.<br></p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs responded to Trump with MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying, "We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it."</p>