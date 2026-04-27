Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'You are a Mad Max': Karnataka minister lambasts US President over 'hellhole' remark, flips off Trump

While addressing the reporters, Lad displayed his middle finger to Trump and stated that he has insulted Prime Minister Modi.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 09:33 IST
United StatesKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDonald TrumpKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us