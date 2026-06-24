'Don't need a protocol not to enter a tiger enclosure': Karnataka High Court on zoo staff safety plea after 17 deaths

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pil">PIL</a> concerning the safety of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zoo">zoo staff</a>, noting the Central Zoo Authority’s submission that a committee has been formed to formulate a SOP.</p>.<p>The petition was filed by Bhuvan, a conservationist as well as a herpetologist, presently a resident of Cambridge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">United Kingdom</a>, and his mother B Pudhpalatha, a resident of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada.</p>.<p>The petitioner cited 17 incidents involving grievous injuries and fatalities of zoo personnel, as reported in the media.</p>.<p>The petitioners submitted that there are no specific safety protocols, risk assessment mechanisms, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing the entry of zoo personnel into animal enclosures for feeding, treatment, maintenance, and other operational duties.</p>.<p>The petitioner had filed an RTI application with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) seeking certified copies of safety protocols, risk assessments, and SOPs governing entry of zoo personnel into animal enclosures.</p>.<p>In April 2026, the CZA replied stating that no safety protocol document, risk assessment, or SOP for staff/veterinary personnel/zookeepers entering animal enclosures had been issued.</p>.'Your reports are false': Bombay High Court to state govt on water scarcity in rural Maharashtra.<p>It further stated that the staff are directed to refer to the general guidelines for grant of approval by the CZA for establishment of new zoos under section 38H(1A) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.</p>.<p>The counsel representing CZA placed an office order of May 5, 2026, setting out the constitution of the expert committee and terms of reference. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha disposed of the PIL considering this submission that steps have already taken steps for protocol and SOP.</p>.<p>At this stage, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that the expert committee may be directed to look into the 17 incidents mentioned in the representation submitted to CZA.</p>.<p>The bench observed that the incidents cited by the petitioners also depict lack of common sense on the part of the personnel entering the animal enclosures.</p>.<p>“You (in one of the incidents) get into the tiger enclosure. It is common sense and you don’t need a protocol not to enter into a tiger enclosure. How can one restrain the animal?” the bench orally said. </p><p>The bench further reiterated that proper protocol and SOPs are necessary to prevent fatal attacks by wild animals.</p>