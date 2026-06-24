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Homeindiakarnataka

'Don't need a protocol not to enter a tiger enclosure': Karnataka High Court on zoo staff safety plea after 17 deaths

The petitioner cited 17 incidents involving grievous injuries and fatalities of zoo personnel, as reported in the media.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:17 IST
India NewsKarnatakaZooKarnataka High Courtzoo authority of karnatakaTrending

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