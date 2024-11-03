'You gave Rs 2,000 cr to BJP high command to make your father CM': Siddaramaiah slams B Y Vijayendra on corruption issue
As a war of words erupted between the two over Congress' pre-poll guarantees taking a toll on its financial health, Siddaramaiah reminded Vijayendra about a BJP leader's statement that his father B S Yediyurappa became the chief minister by paying money to the BJP high command.
ಮಾನ್ಯ @BYVijayendra ಅವರೇ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ @narendramodi ಅವರ ಬದಲಿಗೆ ತಾವೇ ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧ ಎಂದು ನೀವು ಹಾಕಿರುವ ಸವಾಲನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದೆ. ನನ್ನ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸುವ ಮೊದಲು ನಿಮ್ಮದೇ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕರಾಗಿರುವ ಬಸನಗೌಡ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ಯತ್ನಾಳ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಮೇಶ್ ಜಾರಕಿಹೊಳಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಒಂದು ಸುತ್ತು ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಬನ್ನಿ.
ಮಾನ್ಯ @siddaramaiah ನವರೇ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಒಂದೂವರೆ ವರ್ಷದ ಆಡಳಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳು ಏನೇನೂ ಇಲ್ಲ, ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಹಾದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೀ ಶೂನ್ಯ, ಭ್ರಷ್ಟತೆಯ ಸಾಲು, ಸಾಲು ಹಗರಣಗಳು, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಶೋಷಣೆಗಳು, ಸ್ತ್ರೀ ಕುಲದ ಮೇಲಿನ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯಗಳು ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವು.