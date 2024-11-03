'You gave Rs 2,000 cr to BJP high command to make your father CM': Siddaramaiah slams B Y Vijayendra on corruption issue

As a war of words erupted between the two over Congress' pre-poll guarantees taking a toll on its financial health, Siddaramaiah reminded Vijayendra about a BJP leader's statement that his father B S Yediyurappa became the chief minister by paying money to the BJP high command.