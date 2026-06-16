Youth arrested for murdering his father in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

<p>Chikkamagaluru: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father after witnessing him assault his mother at Hanumanahalli village in Chikkamagaluru taluk.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Kenchegowda (55), while the accused, Kumar (25), has been taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody.</p>.3 youths from Bengaluru washed away in Hassan stream.<p>According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Kenchegowda, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was assaulting his wife. Enraged by the attack on his mother, Kumar intervened and allegedly struck his father on the head. </p><p>Kenchegowda collapsed and was initially admitted to the district hospital for treatment. As his condition worsened, he was being shifted to a hospital in Hassan for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.</p><p>Kumar initially informed police that his father had died after falling from a motorcycle and sustaining injuries. Police grew suspicious and took him into custody for questioning. During interrogation, Kumar reportedly confessed to the assault. </p>