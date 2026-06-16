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Homeindiakarnataka

Youth arrested for murdering his father in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

The deceased has been identified as Kenchegowda (55), while the accused, Kumar (25), has been taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:22 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 19:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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