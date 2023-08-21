Youth arrested over sexual harassment of minor girl and boy in Karnataka

The police have arrested a 21-year-old youth over the sexual harassment of an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy in Lambani Thanda of Chincholi taluk.

The accused, Sachin Daku Chauhan, allegedly used to harass the children sexually by offering them chocolates. The case is being probed by the Kunchawaram Police officials.

The incident came to light when the children told the matter to their mothers. Sachin was arrested late at night on Sunday.