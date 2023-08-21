Youth arrested over sexual harassment of minor girl and boy in Karnataka

The police have arrested a 21-year-old youth over the sexual harassment of an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy in Lambani Thanda of Chincholi taluk.
The accused, Sachin Daku Chauhan, allegedly used to harass the children sexually by offering them chocolates. The case is being probed by the Kunchawaram Police officials.
The incident came to light when the children told the matter to their mothers. Sachin was arrested late at night on Sunday.
Tahasildar Subbanna Jamkhandi said that both children are undergoing treatment at Kunchavaram Community Health Center.
DySP K Basavaraj who visited the village along with the tahasildar, said that the accused will be produced before the judicial custody after interrogation. Child Development Planning Officer Guruprasad, CPI Ambaray Kamanamani, and sub-inspector Venkatesh Naik have taken the statement of the children and parents by visiting their houses. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant also visited the village.