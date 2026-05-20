<p>Bengaluru: Six office-bearers of the Karnataka Youth Congress have been issued show-cause notices a day after a brawl inside the party’s office was caught on camera.</p>.<p>The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has issued notices to its state unit office-bearers Deepika Reddy, Nikhil Kondajji, Prasanth, Nagesh, Govardhan and Sandeep, sources said. They have been asked to explain themselves. A brawl broke out among Karnataka Youth Congress workers on Monday.</p>.Karnataka Youth Congress workers come to blows at party office, courtesy factional feud.<p class="bodytext">The bone of contention was Karnataka Youth Congress president H S Manjunatha’s decision to keep ‘on hold’ the position of over a dozen office-bearers, citing ‘inactive participation’ in organisational activities. Among those put on hold was Deepika Reddy, Manjunatha’s rival.</p>