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Homeindiakarnataka

Youth Congress brawl: Notices issued

They have been asked to explain themselves. A brawl broke out among Karnataka Youth Congress workers on Monday.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:25 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:25 IST
CongressKarnatakaYouth Congress

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