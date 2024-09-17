Karnataka Youth Congress polls: Children of several leaders in fray

Udupi Congress working president Kishan Hegde Kolkebail has sought the disqualification of district Youth Congress president candidate Arjun Nairy for 'colluding' with BJP. “During the Youth Congress internal election, Nairy sought the support of BJP leaders, ABVP workers and Yuva Morcha members by visiting the office of Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna,” the complaint said. However, no action has been taken.