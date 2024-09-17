Karnataka Youth Congress polls: Children of several leaders in fray

Bengaluru: Elections to the Karnataka Youth Congress has caused heartburn among party workers since children of many leaders are in the fray.
More than 15 lakh people have been enrolled as Youth Congress members. The new members are also voting to elect a new state president and other office-bearers across the Youth Congress.
The membership drive will end on September 20. After that, the party’s election authorities will scrutinise the process and declare results.
Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s son Rahul is contesting for the post of Youth Congress general secretary. Children of Ministers R B Timmapur, H K Patil, Shivanand Patil, MLA K Y Nanjegowda, former MLC Harish Kumar, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and others are in the fray for various Youth Congress positions.
There are at least 14 contenders for the Youth Congress presidency currently held by Mohammed Haris Nalapad.
Party workers are also upset with Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna’s indirect endorsement of Deepika Reddy for the state president’s post.
A section of workers has lodged a complaint that 'influential' candidates are trying to eliminate competition by disallowing other contenders from enrolling members.
Udupi Congress working president Kishan Hegde Kolkebail has sought the disqualification of district Youth Congress president candidate Arjun Nairy for 'colluding' with BJP. “During the Youth Congress internal election, Nairy sought the support of BJP leaders, ABVP workers and Yuva Morcha members by visiting the office of Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna,” the complaint said. However, no action has been taken.
Published 17 September 2024, 02:47 IST