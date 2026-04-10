Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Youth Congress leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Dharwad

Police said that unidentified assailants barged into his house located at Mehboob Nagar and attacked him with lethal weapons.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 18:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 18:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us