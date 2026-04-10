<p>Dharwad: A youth Congress leader was hacked to death, late night in Dharwad. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Fairoz Khan Pathan, aged 28.</p><p>Police said that unidentified assailants barged into his house located at Mehboob Nagar and attacked him with lethal weapons. </p>.Rajasthan man hacked to death in Bengaluru's Varthur.<p>Fairoz died instantly. None of the family members were present in the house when the crime took place. </p><p>Based on information from the neighbours, sub urban police rushed to the house and found Fairoz lying in pool of blood. </p><p>The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the killing. Special team has been formed to probe into murder incident.</p>