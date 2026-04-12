<p>A youth Congress leader was brutally murdered inside his residence in Dharwad late Friday night, sending shockwaves across the city.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Fairoz Khan Pathan (34). According to police, four persons allegedly entered his house in Hashmi Nagar, leading to a heated altercation.</p>.<p>The situation quickly escalated when the attackers dragged Fairoz out of the house, where one of them stabbed him. In an attempt to escape, he ran back inside, but the assailants chased him and assaulted him with lethal weapons, inflicting severe injuries in his head and back. He died on the spot.</p>.Youth Congress leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Dharwad.<p>Family members immediately alerted the police. Upon arrival, officers found Fairoz lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.</p>.<p>As news of the incident spread, a large number of supporters gathered outside the Sub-Urban Police Station, demanding swift action and strict punishment for the accused.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar visited the spot and intervened to pacify the protesters.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Commissioner said that based on CCTV footage, three suspects have been taken into custody. The prime accused remains absconding, and a special team has been formed to track down all those involved in the crime.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was the result of an old enmity, police added.</p>