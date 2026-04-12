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Youth Congress leader stabbed to death in Karnataka's Dharwad; 3 detained

The deceased has been identified as Fairoz Khan Pathan (34). According to police, four persons allegedly entered his house in Hashmi Nagar, leading to a heated altercation.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 01:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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