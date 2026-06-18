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Homeindiakarnataka

Youth dies after falling from building in Karnataka's Ranebennur

A case has been registered at the Town Police Station.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:42 IST
KarnatakaKarntaka NewsDeath

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