Youth dies after falling from building in Karnataka's Ranebennur

<p>Ranebennur: Praveen Chandrappa Hulihalli (25), a resident of Asundi village in the taluk, ended his life on Monday after falling from the top of a bar-and-restaurant building on Old PB Road in the town.</p>.<p>According to police, Praveen had incurred debts of Rs 4.5 lakh. He had also been suffering from ill health and was unable to attend work. Worried about repaying the loans, he came to Ranebennur and fell from the building, resulting in his death. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Town Police Station.</p>