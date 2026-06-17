Youth dies after returning home from gym in Karnataka's Davanagere

<p>Davanagere: A 26-year old bodybuilder, who returned home from the gym, has died of cardiac arrest.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar (26), a resident of KTJ Nagar. He was a bodybuilder and had won state and national level awards.</p>.CM D K Shivakumar endorses demand for final notification to bifurcate Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.<p>Sushil Kumar, who returned home after finishing the exercises in gym on Tuesday night, collapsed shortly after having dinner. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital. Family sources said that he died without responding to treatment.</p>