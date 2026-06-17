Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Youth dies after returning home from gym in Karnataka's Davanagere

Sushil Kumar, who returned home after finishing the exercises in gym on Tuesday night, collapsed shortly after having dinner.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 08:51 IST
Karnataka NewsgymDeathDavanagere

Follow us on :

Follow Us