Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Youth from Dakshina Kannada not interested in police constable posts: G Parameshwara

The Home Minister said that not even 10% applicants are from Dakshina Kannada during recruitments.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 23:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 23:47 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaG Parameshwarapolice constable

Follow us on :

Follow Us