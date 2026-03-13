<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed displeasure over youths from Dakshina Kannada (DK) not coming forward <br>to take up police constable posts.</p>.<p>Responding to a question by BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur in the Legislative Council on Thursday, the Home Minister said that not even 10% applicants are from Dakshina Kannada during recruitments. </p>.Decline in communal murders, drug cases indicators of peace: G Parameshwara counters Priyank Kharge's claim.<p>The minister said that constables posted to Dakshina Kannada are from North Karnataka districts and they struggle to learn Tulu.</p>.<p>“I really don’t understand why youths from Dakshina Kannada are not interested in taking up police constable posts. Those appointed from other districts struggle to learn the language and after a period they request to go back to their hometown,” he added.</p>