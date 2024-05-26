Home
Belagavi youth held for forcing girl to marry him

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that Thippanna had been harassing her for the past three years, pestering her to marry him.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 02:02 IST
Belagavi: The Belagavi rural police have arrested a 27-year-old man for threatening a girl of ‘dire consequences’ if she did not marry him.

The arrested has been identified as Thippanna Dukare (27) of Kinaye village in Belagavi taluk. The girl, in her complaint, alleged that Thippanna had been harassing her for the past three years, pestering her to marry him.

“He had threatened that I will meet the same fate as Neha and Anjali, if I did not marry him,” the complaint said. She alleged that Belagavi Rural police refused to take her complaint and she approached Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang. The commissioner said that the case was being investigated.

