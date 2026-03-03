<p>Holenarsipur (Hassan dist): A youth was killed on the spot, while three others were severely injured in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-rage">road rage</a> incident in Holenarsipur town, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district, on Monday at midnight.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Manu (27) of Sooranahalli. Manu's friends Abhishek, Rakesh and Kushal are the injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hassan. </p><p>It is alleged that the group of youths were standing by the road around midnight on Monday, when an Fortuner car sped. The youths shouted at the driver to drive slowly. </p>.Gurugram: 6 youths attack retired army colonel with beer bottles, break car's windshield and lights in road rage.<p>Irked over this, the driver drove the car back, where they were standing, and rammed against the group. Manu was killed on the spot, due to the impact, while the three others were injured. </p><p>Police are on a lookout for the car driver.</p>