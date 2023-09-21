Youth of Jogibailu create awareness on climate change

Holding a laptop, projector, speaker, and a bag filled with handbills, an enthusiastic group of young people has been creating awareness among youth on climate change and its effects by visiting schools and colleges in Karnataka.

So far, the members of the Biodiversity, Environment and Agricultural Studies (BEAS) center formed by the youth of Jogibailu, a tiny village in Sringeri, have reached about eight thousand students from 100 schools and colleges in the last three months. They started with two bags on their shoulders. The team is led by convenor of BEAS, Nagaraj Koove.

The BEAS centre comprises local youth and agriculturists. Three months ago, they carried out a campaign called 'Kuvempu Parisaradinda Tejaswi Neladavarege'. The campaign started out from Kuppalli, the birthplace of poet laureate Kuvempu, and has passed through Belthangady, Thirthahalli, Narasimharajapura, Mudigere, Kalasa, Karkala, Sringeri and Chikkamagaluru taluks.

The valedictory of the campaign will be held in Mudigere on Friday.

As a part of the campaign, the team conducts a programme on the theme 'Climate change and youth' for a maximum of 100 students in every college they come across. The programme comprises a video screening of five minutes and a documentary on Karnataka's bio-diversity, with the latter being 40 minutes in duration.

Students are also provided with handbills and are given 10 minutes of time to go through it. Later, a quiz and discussion is conducted to create awareness on biodiversity and the environment.