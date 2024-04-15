Youth stabbed to death during Ambedkar birth anniversary procession in Karnataka

Both friends used to fight each other over trivial issues and had taken part in Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebration after burying the hatchet.

The locals had resolved their dispute after they began quarreling again on Sunday morning, but, Naveen has reportedly stabbed Akash in the back during the procession later at night and escaped from the venue.

The people rushed the bleeding youth to the hospital after he was seriously injured. However, he breathed his last after failing to respond to the treatment. The accused is believed to have switched off his mobile phone and police officials have launched a search operation to nab him.