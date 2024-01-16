Youth stabs girlfriend in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: In a shocking incident in Shivamogga, a youth reportedly stabbed his girlfriend at Shivappa Nayaka circle in the city on Tuesday.

Chetan, a native of Haadonahalli village in Shivamogga taluk, was in a relationship with Ambika from the same village. A verbal altercation erupted at the circle over a personal issue, with Chetan stabbing her.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident assaulted him, and he was subsequently handed over to the police.

Chetan is currently undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital, while the woman is admitted to a private hospital. The Kote police have registered a case in this regard.